More Pants than Pant

by John Pasden
in language
26 Oct 2024

So I had a great time on my trip to Naples, Italy (I’ll have to write more about that soon), and after returning to Shanghai I have continued to study Italian through Duolingo and ChatGPT.

One thing that I’ve noticed about Italian is that plural forms require a lot more attention than I’ve ever given them in any of my language study to date. In Spanish plurals take an “s” like in English. Then in Japanese and Chinese, you don’t have a regular plural form, for the most part.

Suddenly in Italian you have “-o” and “-a” turning to “-i” and “-e” and no “s” in sight! So it requires more attention, but it’s interesting.

Meanwhile, studying Italian also brought to my attention another issue that Japanese and Chinese never did: how the word “pants” (e.g. “trousers” for you Brits) is plural. Why is it plural? It’s one piece of clothing like a shirt or a dress. Sure, there are two pant legs in a pair of pants, but there are also two sleeves in a shirt. Italian uses a plural word for “pants” just like English and Spanish.

This got me thinking… what about other languages in Europe? So my buddy ChatGPT helped me create this chart, which seems to be accurate:

Language Word Singular/Plural
English pants Plural
Spanish pantalones Plural
French pantalon Singular
Italian pantaloni Plural
German Hose Singular
Dutch broek Singular
Portuguese calças Plural
Russian брюки (bryuki) Plural
Greek παντελόνι (panteloni) Singular
Polish spodnie Plural
Swedish byxor Plural
Norwegian bukser Plural
Danish bukser Plural
Finnish housut Plural
Hungarian nadrág Singular
Czech kalhoty Plural
Slovak nohavice Plural
Romanian pantaloni Plural
Bulgarian панталони (pantaloni) Plural
Croatian hlače Plural
Serbian панталоне (pantalone) Plural
Estonian püksid Plural
Latvian bikses Plural
Lithuanian kelnės Plural

So, only French, German, Dutch, Greek, and Hungarian have a singular take on “pants.” Interesting…

  1. Marilynn Pasden Says: October 27, 2024 at 1:19 am

    Yes, it makes you wonder how it all evolved/occurred in the various languages.

  2. illy Says: October 27, 2024 at 3:14 am

    JOHN! È così bello sentire i tuoi commenti su una lingua nuova di zecca: l’ITALIANO! Fantastico.

  3. Tage Vosbein Says: October 27, 2024 at 6:38 pm

    In Danish you can actually say “en buks” (singular), but “et par bukser” (plural) is much more common. I have seen a comment arguing that pants originally consisted of two parts, so that should be the reason for “a pair” – maybe?

