More Pants than Pant

by John Pasden in language

So I had a great time on my trip to Naples, Italy (I’ll have to write more about that soon), and after returning to Shanghai I have continued to study Italian through Duolingo and ChatGPT.

One thing that I’ve noticed about Italian is that plural forms require a lot more attention than I’ve ever given them in any of my language study to date. In Spanish plurals take an “s” like in English. Then in Japanese and Chinese, you don’t have a regular plural form, for the most part.

Suddenly in Italian you have “-o” and “-a” turning to “-i” and “-e” and no “s” in sight! So it requires more attention, but it’s interesting.

Meanwhile, studying Italian also brought to my attention another issue that Japanese and Chinese never did: how the word “pants” (e.g. “trousers” for you Brits) is plural. Why is it plural? It’s one piece of clothing like a shirt or a dress. Sure, there are two pant legs in a pair of pants, but there are also two sleeves in a shirt. Italian uses a plural word for “pants” just like English and Spanish.

This got me thinking… what about other languages in Europe? So my buddy ChatGPT helped me create this chart, which seems to be accurate:

Language Word Singular/Plural English pants Plural Spanish pantalones Plural French pantalon Singular Italian pantaloni Plural German Hose Singular Dutch broek Singular Portuguese calças Plural Russian брюки (bryuki) Plural Greek παντελόνι (panteloni) Singular Polish spodnie Plural Swedish byxor Plural Norwegian bukser Plural Danish bukser Plural Finnish housut Plural Hungarian nadrág Singular Czech kalhoty Plural Slovak nohavice Plural Romanian pantaloni Plural Bulgarian панталони (pantaloni) Plural Croatian hlače Plural Serbian панталоне (pantalone) Plural Estonian püksid Plural Latvian bikses Plural Lithuanian kelnės Plural

So, only French, German, Dutch, Greek, and Hungarian have a singular take on “pants.” Interesting…

