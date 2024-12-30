Children’s Charity Bazaar

by John Pasden in personal

Some friends in Shanghai are organizing this:

If you’re in Shanghai this January 1st (2025), come to the Children’s Charity Bazaar, which benefits the Heart to Heart Foundation, helping underprivileged children get the heart surgery they desperately need. You don’t even have to wake up early! 11am until 5pm at the 889 mall (889 Wanhangdu Rd.).

Some more info about Heart to Heart from its website:

Heart to Heart is a special fund of Ren De Foundation. We are Shanghai based, but provide corrective surgery for Chinese children from all over China with congenital heart disease (CHD) whose parents are unable to afford the surgery. To date H2H has sponsored over 3,410 children for heart surgery. The surgeries not only saved their lives, but transformed the lives of their families. Heart to Heart is proud of the fact that we are and always have been a 100% volunteer organization. We have no paid employees. We also have a $0 operating budget which means that 100% of donations are spent for surgeries. Sponsors are given documentation on where their donations were spent and can also visit the children while the children are in the hospital for their surgery. Sponsoring a child is a truly moving experience.

