Learn Chinese

The following resources were developed by John over the years:
-
A Beginner’s Guide to Chinese Pronunciation
Pronunciation of Mandarin Chinese: Setting the Record Straight is a response to the glut of bad information on the harder points of the pronunciation of Mandarin.
-
The 5 Stages To Learning Chinese
As a learner and later as a learning consultant, John has been very cognizant of the learning processe. Here is a simplified version of what he has noticed.
-
The Process of Learning Tones
If you’ve decided to learn to speak Chinese and you’re anything like me, this is what you can expect.
-
How John Learned Chinese
If you’re curious about John’s personal story of how he learned Chinese, here it is, in parts.
-
Tone Pair Drills
Exercises developed by John Pasden as a masters student specifically designed to target problems with the pronunciation of tone combinations.
-
Chinese Grammar Hurdles
Chinese grammar poses learners with special challenges at each level. Learn what to expect here.
-
Online Resources for Learning Chinese
A convenient list of links for various resources for learning Chinese.
-
Chinese Textbook Reviews
Recommendations on books for learning Chinese based on personal experience. These reviews are especially useful for those in China, as many of the books reviewed were bought here.
-
Chinese Vocabulary Lists
A collection of vocabulary lists you won’t find in most textbooks. For example, instead of country names in Chinese, you will find Western alcohol names in Chinese.
-
The Moon Represents My Heart
It would behoove any student of Chinese to learn this classic Chinese song. (In Chinese characters, pinyin, and English.)
-
Master’s Thesis on Tonal Pairs
Full title: “A Study of Error in Foreigners’ Chinese Disyllabic Tonal Pairs: A Production-Focused Keyword-Based Experimental Model.”
-
An Insider’s Look at ChinesePod
Tips and insight on the famous free service from John, the key academic director at ChinesePod since 2006.
-
Shanghainese Soundboard
Although it’s far from a complete course in Shanghai’s dialect, this soundboard should give you some idea of the sound of Shanghainese, with Mandarin for comparison.
-
Teaching in China: A Guide for the Uninitiated
Thinking of financing your time in China by teaching English? You certainly wouldn’t be the first. Get some tips here on how to be a better English teacher in China.