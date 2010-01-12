Learn Chinese

The following resources were developed by John over the years:

A Beginner’s Guide to Chinese Pronunciation

Pronunciation of Mandarin Chinese: Setting the Record Straight is a response to the glut of bad information on the harder points of the pronunciation of Mandarin.

The 5 Stages To Learning Chinese

As a learner and later as a learning consultant, John has been very cognizant of the learning processe. Here is a simplified version of what he has noticed.

The Process of Learning Tones

If you’ve decided to learn to speak Chinese and you’re anything like me, this is what you can expect.

How John Learned Chinese

If you’re curious about John’s personal story of how he learned Chinese, here it is, in parts.

Tone Pair Drills

Exercises developed by John Pasden as a masters student specifically designed to target problems with the pronunciation of tone combinations.

Chinese Grammar Hurdles

Chinese grammar poses learners with special challenges at each level. Learn what to expect here.

Online Resources for Learning Chinese

A convenient list of links for various resources for learning Chinese.

Chinese Textbook Reviews

Recommendations on books for learning Chinese based on personal experience. These reviews are especially useful for those in China, as many of the books reviewed were bought here.

Chinese Vocabulary Lists

A collection of vocabulary lists you won’t find in most textbooks. For example, instead of country names in Chinese, you will find Western alcohol names in Chinese.

The Moon Represents My Heart

It would behoove any student of Chinese to learn this classic Chinese song. (In Chinese characters, pinyin, and English.)

Master’s Thesis on Tonal Pairs

Full title: “A Study of Error in Foreigners’ Chinese Disyllabic Tonal Pairs: A Production-Focused Keyword-Based Experimental Model.”

An Insider’s Look at ChinesePod

Tips and insight on the famous free service from John, the key academic director at ChinesePod since 2006.

Shanghainese Soundboard

Although it’s far from a complete course in Shanghai’s dialect, this soundboard should give you some idea of the sound of Shanghainese, with Mandarin for comparison.