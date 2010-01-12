An Insider’s Look at ChinesePod

Introduction

I’ve been working at ChinesePod since April, 2006. I’m Jenny’s co-host in all the Intermediate and Upper Intermediate podcasts, as well as the more recent Newbie and Elementary podcasts (many with Dilu). I am also responsible for the difficulty level system used on the site, as well as most of the topics or angles we choose to create lessons.

What I’d like to share here is a collection of my thoughts about the product which may be useful to learners of Mandarin Chinese.

Where do I start?

One of the problems new users have with ChinesePod is that there are so many lessons that they can’t figure out where to begin. Many go into the Newbie archive and go all the way back to the first lesson, then proceed forward. This is not recommended. With the exception of the Intro series (1-6) and a few other short series, the vast majority of ChinesePod lessons are not intended to be consumed sequentially. This has some serious consequences (massive benefits, in fact), but the one that is most relevant to you as a new user is this: you shouldn’t consume the ChinesePod podcast archive sequentially.

OK, so now we’re back to the original question. I actually have several answers.

Pinyin Is Your Friend

If you’re not strong in pinyin, you need to be. You need to know pinyin backwards and forwards to get good at Chinese. I designed ChinesePod’s Pinyin Chart, as well as the 13-part Pinyin Program series. Here are links to those episodes, in order:

Tones Are Important

Mastering tones is a long-term project, but you should be paying close attention to them from the start. ChinesePod has a 5-part series with a podcast devoted to each tone, providing some tips and examples of each tone which newbies may find especially helpful. Find them here:

Other Lessons

After you sign up, you should see the 6 Intro lessons on your Home page. Those are definitely good to study right away and get under your belt. But then what? From my position “in the trenches,” I’d say the ten Newbie lessons you need the most right in the beginning are the following ones:

Now hold on a second. If you think the list above must be studied from #1 to #10, then you haven’t been paying attention. The 10 lessons above can be studied in any sequence. It makes no difference. (Although the order above is designed to help minimize the possibility of you peeing your pants in China.)

Once you’re through with those lessons, start browsing the archive. Study whatever catches your interest. This is not a textbook, so forget the sequence.

