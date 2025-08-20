25 Years!

by John Pasden in personal

I just had my 25th Chinaversary today. Although I don’t usually pay much attention to this date, 25 years felt like enough of a milestone to make a cheesy graphic about it!

(Yes, apparently I’m big in Guilin.)

So the amount of time I’ve lived in China has now significantly exceeded the amount of time I’ve lived in the US or anywhere else.

It’s a weird feeling.

I’ve written about my history with Chinese over on the ARC (Advanced Readings in Chinese) Substack if anyone is interested in taking a peek.

