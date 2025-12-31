Reviewing 2025

by John Pasden in language, personal

This blog has been quiet in 2025. For one thing, blogs already seem to be a relic of the past (did you know that kids in the high school IB program learn “blog” as a text type, and they have no clue what it is at all until they learn about it in high school?). For another, there’s just a lot going on in my life. More to write about, perhaps, but less time to do it.

So today I thought I’d share a bit about what I’ve finished in 2025. I’ve done a lot of “quiet releases,” and in 2026 I’ll need to spend more efforts getting the word out.

2025 Releases

Back in the Classroom

Why have I been so busy in 2025? Well, I haven’t talked about it on Sinosplice, but in recent years I’ve become an IBDP (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) teacher here in Shanghai. AllSet Learning and Mandarin Companion are still going but are not quite as busy as they once were, so I’m finding new ways to keep me exploring the modern education space, especially as AI hogs the EdTech spotlight in recent years.

I’m learning so much from high school kids! I’ve realized that it’s been kind of a blind spot for me, as I continue to learn about my adopted country every day. And now with cell phone culture and AI everywhere, there’s never been a better time to learn more about it. I’ve already got one teenager (she just turned 14 this year) and will have two pretty soon. So it’s good to be more familiar with what they’re facing. They’re also doing IB (the Middle Years Programme) here in Shanghai.

Reflecting on AI

There’s a lot to say about AI, but there’s also a lot of backlash out there. (I’m relatively sheltered from that backlash here in Shanghai, but I read a lot about it.) I’d love to hear what my readers think. (For my thoughts on language learning in the age of AI, see the podcast linked to above.)

Personally, I am interested in AI and invested in it (my current favorites are Google AI Studio and Google Notebook LM), but also sympathetic to the problems it may bring and that it’s already bringing. Yeah, AI slop kinda sucks (especially Sora 2 video slop), but I am quite optimistic that something really good for humanity will emerge from all the slop. Maybe not from OpenAI, but I do think we’ll see a lot more good come out of AI in 2026. I’ve got two new projects I’m working on in 2026, both related to AI and one to Chinese language learning, and I’m really optimistic about the future.

Here’s wishing everyone an excellent 2026!

