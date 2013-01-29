The Shrinking List of Things You Can’t Buy in China

by John Pasden in personal

I remember my list of things I needed to buy on my trips back to the States used to be something like this:

1. Shoes (I’m size 13)

2. Pants/jeans (I got some long legs)

3. Deodorant (I like Speed Stick)

4. Anti-diarrhea pills (there are some things you never totally get used to…)

Nowadays you can find almost everything on Taobao, though. I forgot to get deodorant on my last trip home, but thanks to Taobao, I think I can cross it off the list anyway:

Same goes for item #1:

I’m not going to buy my pants on Taobao (yet), and I haven’t seen the type of anti-diarrhea pills you can get in the States here (when you need ’em, you need ’em!), but I imagine it’s just a matter of time before “the list” is gone completely.

Food aside, what items are still on your list? (And run a search on Taobao before posting your reply!)

