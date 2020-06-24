Happy Dragon Boat Festival

by John Pasden
in language
24 Jun 2020

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 is 端午节 (Duānwǔ Jié), the Chinese holiday normally referred to as Dragon Boat Festival in English.

dragon-boats

The Chinese name simply refers to the lunar calendar date of the festival, however. Not everyone in China goes and watches dragon boat races on this day… It’s much more common to just eat zongzi (粽子).

zongzi

I like this zongzi-themed design:

duanwu-mountains

I’ve also noticed a few bizarre, entirely off-theme ads during this holiday. Here are a few:

laura
robot-in-a-boat
ciy-in-a-boat

端午节快乐 (Duānwǔjié kuàilè)！

Share

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

Leave a Reply