Happy Dragon Boat Festival

by John Pasden in language

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 is 端午节 (Duānwǔ Jié), the Chinese holiday normally referred to as Dragon Boat Festival in English.

The Chinese name simply refers to the lunar calendar date of the festival, however. Not everyone in China goes and watches dragon boat races on this day… It’s much more common to just eat zongzi (粽子).

I like this zongzi-themed design:

I’ve also noticed a few bizarre, entirely off-theme ads during this holiday. Here are a few:

端午节快乐 (Duānwǔjié kuàilè)！

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share