Goodbye, Wilson

by John Pasden in personal

I haven’t been writing anything over the Chinese October holiday. I’ve been coping with the loss of my friend Wilson.

It’s hard to believe that Wilson lived in China for only a little over a year, from 2002-2003, because his friendship meant so much and had such an impact on my own development. It wasn’t that he taught me any specific thing or gave me career advice (besides starting this blog). But his passion and his confidence were infectious, and they affected me. They affect me still. I think he is part of the reason that I’m still in China after all these years, running my own businesses, even though he left long ago.

I came across this very accurate quote about Wilson from my 2003 post:

While it’s true that some people come and go in our lives, sometimes you just know when friends have become permanent.

Until we meet again, bro.

