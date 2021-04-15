Beijing AI Park’s Smart Slogan

by John Pasden in language

A friend shared this technological park’s logo, and the 智 character caught my attention:

The full text of the slogan is:

集智未来 (Jí Zhì Wèilái)

Although “集智” is not a word, through the semantic power of Chinese characters, 集 brings to mind the idea of 聚集 (to assemble) or 集中 (to concentrate), while 智 suggests 智慧 (wisdom/intelligence). Also, 集智 sounds identical to the word 极致, which means “highest achievement.” Furthermore, the character 智 is associated with the word 智能, a very common word in tech nowadays, meaning “intelligent” or “smart” in the sense of “smartphone.” 未来 just means “the future.”

While I think the 智 character in the logo looks cool, as a non-native speaker (reader) I find the 日 element at the bottom just a little hard to immediately recognize. What do you think?

