Just Launched ARC (Advanced Readings in Chinese)

by John Pasden in language

Here’s a quick summary from the AllSet Learning blog post:

Each newsletter consists of roughly 5 short pieces (excerpts of longer articles, which are cited and linked). The 5 pieces typically consist of:

a news item

a “social trends” item (less time-sensitive, more focused on modern China and “the buzz” currently en vogue)

a visual piece

an alternative piece related to art, poetry, music, propaganda, or something else

a joke

(If this stuff reminds you a little bit of Reader’s Digest, or the Chinese version 读者 (Dúzhě), you’re not crazy! There was definitely some inspiration drawn from those.)

Advanced learners, head on over to the Substack ARC newsletter page and check it out!

