Migrating to a New Webhost

by John Pasden in personal

No time for blogging this past week, as I’ve been busy migrating my websites away from Webfaction. I’ve really enjoyed using that webhost over the years, but they’ve since been acquired by the vile behemoth GoDaddy.

So now I’m migrating to a new little upstart company very much like the old Webfaction called Opalstack. Seems like a great company so far.

This is my last post out of Webfaction. Blogging to resume shortly from Opalstack…

