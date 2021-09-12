Migrating to a New Webhost
No time for blogging this past week, as I’ve been busy migrating my websites away from Webfaction. I’ve really enjoyed using that webhost over the years, but they’ve since been acquired by the vile behemoth GoDaddy.
So now I’m migrating to a new little upstart company very much like the old Webfaction called Opalstack. Seems like a great company so far.
This is my last post out of Webfaction. Blogging to resume shortly from Opalstack…
As long as they’re not EIG owned or GoDaddy, you’ll likely be in good hands. Another good host is siteground.com. I used to work for them, and they’re also good to their employees. Smaller newer hosts regularly get bought out by EIG and without notifying customers, so watch out to ensure this doesn’t happen to Opalstack under your feet.