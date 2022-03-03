3D Chinese Characters in Shanghai
I was interested to stumble across these weird 3D Chinese character benches (?) on a walk through Shanghai the other day:
They read:
小红书
街角趣动场
So 小红书 (Xiǎohóngshū) is a social media network, and this is some kind of promotional exercise area they’ve sponsored, which they call 街角趣动场 (Jiējiǎo Qù Dòng Chǎng). 街角 (jiējiǎo) refers to a street corner, and 趣动场 (Qù Dòng Chǎng) appears to be a word they’ve created on their own.
If you’re interested, it’s here:
And yeah, it’s also got these Super Mario question mark boxes, which is weird, but cool, I guess?