Half
Life has been hectic at the start of a new semester, amidst a (fading???) pandemic. BUT, one personal milestone has passed in August: my Chinaversary. This one marks 22 years.
And 22 is actually kind of special, because that’s half my age. I’m not quite there yet, but in a few months, I will have been in China fully half of my life.
That’s kind of a weird fact to absorb.
I remember when that happened to me as a Floridian. Until that moment, I had always identified exclusively as a New Yorker. Point is: I can imagine a little bit of what you may be feeling for the monumental difference between living in the US and living in China is quite literally HALF a world apart. Bravo, John! <3