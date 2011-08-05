Continent Names and Region Names in Chinese

Although not actually very complicated, the names of continents and world regions can trip up a student of Chinese. It’s not the continent names that are hard, it’s that knowing the continent names can lead one to incorrect inferences about the names of various world regions. An AllSet Learning client (this is for you, Stavros!) recently reminded me of this fact. I struggled with this myself not so long ago. Because no one ever took the time to lay it out for me, it took me forever to piece it together on my own.

Basically, the way it works in Chinese is like this:

1. If it’s a continent, it ends with the suffix –洲. (You can think of 洲 as representing the meaning “the continent of….”)

2. If it’s not a whole continent you’re talking about, drop the 洲.

So that means, for example, that “Western Europe” is not ×西欧洲, because it wouldn’t make sense to say “the continent of Western Europe.” Drop the 洲, and you get 西欧, the correct way to say “Western Europe.” It’s as easy as that. (I say “easy,” but I know I said ×西欧洲 quite a few times before anyone ever told me, “we never say that; just say 西欧.”)

These examples below should help drive the point home:

亚洲 – Asia

东南亚 – Southeast Asia

中东 – the Middle East

– Europe 北欧 – Northern Europe

西欧 – Western Europe

东欧 – Eastern Europe

– Africa 北非 – Northern Africa

南非 – South Africa (the country)

西非 – West Africa

东非 – East Africa

– Australia 南极洲 – Antarctica (literally, “South Pole Continent”)

– North America 南美洲 – South America

A couple final complications…

1. You don’t often divide either Antarctica or Australia into regions in Chinese

2. You can also say 美洲, which means something like “the Americas”

3. Because 北美洲 and 南美洲 already have cardinal directions built into their names, it’s awkward to try to use the short form (like ×东北美 or something).

So the world region names are actually pretty simple, no 洲ke…

