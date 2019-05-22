“X” and “SH” are not the same, Pam!

by John Pasden
22 May 2019

I enjoyed this:

office-same-picture

“Meme artist” unknown, but I found the meme on the Chinese Language subreddit.

Obligatory educator nag: the “x” and “sh” sounds in pinyin are not the same sound, even if they may sound that way to you at first. Here are a few places you can go if you’re experiencing this confusion:

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

