"X" and "SH" are not the same, Pam! by John Pasden in language 22 May 2019 I enjoyed this: "Meme artist" unknown, but I found the meme on the Chinese Language subreddit. Obligatory educator nag: the "x" and "sh" sounds in pinyin are not the same sound, even if they may sound that way to you at first. Here are a few places you can go if you're experiencing this confusion: Sinosplice: Chinese Pronunciation How ToSinosplice: X is the UnknownThe Chinese Pronunciation Wiki on "x," "q," and "j" soundsInteractive Pinyin Chart with audio John Pasden John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.