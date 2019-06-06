New Star Wars Comics in Chinese

At the book store the other day, I noticed this series of graphic novels that covers the entire Star Wars saga (Original Trilogy, Prequel Trilogy, and Sequel Trilogy: all 9 movies):

I’m not sure these comic exist in English, but I imagine they do? (Anyone know?)

The 9 movies’ names, in Chinese are:

Prequel Trilogy 星球大战前传一 ： 幽灵的威胁 Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) 星球大战前传二 ： 克隆人的进攻 Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) 星球大战前传三 ： 西斯的复仇 Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Original Trilogy 星球大战 ： 新希望 Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 星球大战2 ： 帝国反击战 Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 星球大战3 ： 绝地归来 Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) Sequel Trilogy 星球大战7 ： 原力觉醒 Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 星球大战8 ： 最后的绝地武士 Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 星球大战9 ： 天行者崛起 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

There are some good Star Wars-related key words in there (Jedi, Sith, Skywalker, etc.)… Only problem is that most Chinese people don’t care for Star Wars, so it’s not exactly “practical vocabulary” we’re talking about here! If this is a “Chinese market only” series, then I imagine it’s an effort by Disney at “cultural education” leading up to the final episode of the Skywalker Saga.

