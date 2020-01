Chinese New Year Quiz Time!

by John Pasden in personal

We’ve got lots of new stuff in the works at AllSet Learning, and sometimes it’s even relatively small projects that we can release quickly. The latest of those is our new quizzes. We’ll keep refining the core quiz app, but the first quiz is ready, just in time for Chinese New Year 2020:

Happy Chinese New Year! (Take the quiz, and if you like it, please share!)

