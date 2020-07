The Leading Fresh Pun

by John Pasden in language

I keep seeing this ad for dumplings (水饺), so I finally took a pic:

Here’s the part with the pun, conveniently indicated with quotation marks:

汤汁水饺的领“鲜”者

The pun uses the word 领先, meaning “to be in the lead” (ahead of the competition). Adding 者 turns 领先 into 领先者, meaning the “leaders” in the field. In this ad, the 先 (xiān), meaning “first,” is replaced with 鲜 (xiān), meaning “fresh.”

So they’re claiming to be the leaders in freshness when it comes to broth-filled dumplings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share