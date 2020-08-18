Under-appreciated Undershirts

by John Pasden in personal

I will have been in China for 20 years this week. And yet, I still bump into little cultural differences that take me by surprise.

Case in point: the humble undershirt.

Fairly normal way to dress, right? But I get asked on an almost daily basis during the summer why I would wear two shirts. “Isn’t it hot?”

I never really noticed until now, but wearing an undershirt to absorb a little sweat is not really a thing here. (Big old sweatstains are, however, most definitely a summer thing here!)

