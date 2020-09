The Ever-Present Phantom Menace

by John Pasden in personal

It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in China. There is a phantom menace always lurking. Yes, I’m talking about food poisoning. It got me on Tuesday. Yikes.

After a rough morning, I went into “recovery mode” and slept all day.

There’s a lot I’d like to write about. First step: stop getting sick!

