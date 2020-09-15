Punning Pronouns for Finance

by John Pasden
15 Sep 2020

I’ve been seeing these ads in Shanghai recently:

财富在这「理」

The key line is this one:

Here you have a pun on the word 这里 (“here”), substituting for . They sound very similar.

So the punned sentence sounds like it’s saying “wealth is here” (a basic sentence), but if you read the characters, it’s saying, “wealth is managed here,” using 在 to specify location. This is because can mean “manage,” as in the phrase “理财” (“to manage wealth,” or “wealth management”).

But here’s another thing you might not know: in informal Chinese, can stand in for 这里 or 这儿. (Same for and 那里/那儿, but not so much .)

That’s sort of an intermediate grammar point, and not super common. If you’re still working on basic question words, be sure to check out the Chinese Grammar Wiki’s article: Placement of Question Words.

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

