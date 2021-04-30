Shanghai Rolls Out Gift Packages for Vaxxers

by John Pasden in language

As of this week in Shanghai, some districts have started giving out rewards for getting the COVID vaccine. Here’s a sample:

普陀环球港打疫苗给礼物，二选一，要么200

，要么图片里的饼干，大米和油……

Apparently for that one, you could choose between 200 RMB and a “grocery gift package” including biscuits, rice, and cooking oil. There were also rumors of some districts offering 500 RMB.

“I should have waited to get my vaccine!” my co-worker lamented. (He’s already had both shots.)

Word is that each district has vaccination quotas it needs to hit by the end of April, and when the numbers were looking low, the rewards came out…

