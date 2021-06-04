Cell Phone Locker (Enterprise Edition)

by John Pasden in language

I saw this in a hair salon here in Shanghai:

The text reads:

手机保管箱 (shǒujī bǎoguǎnxiāng)

Cell Phone Storage Box

The employees at the salon are allowed to use their phones while they’re waiting for a task, but as soon as they’re given one (washing hair, cutting hair, etc.) they have to stick their phones in here for “safe keeping” while they do their work. This is the first time I’ve seen this system in a hair salon.

I know a household or two that could use one of these!

