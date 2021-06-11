Atlas Shrugged: the Ice Cream Bar

by John Pasden in personal

OK, when I saw this “Atlas Shrugged” ice cream bar at a local convenience store, I just had to buy it.

Any mention of Atlas Shrugged always takes me back to freshman year of high school in the IB program. I felt confident in my English abilities at first… until I saw one of my classmates, Ted, reading one of the thickest paperbacks I had ever seen. It was Atlas Shrugged. At this point I had never even heard of Ayn Rand, and had no clue while my fellow 14-year-old classmate would want to read such a book. (I still don’t! Ha…)

But I digress.

The Chinese name is: 阿特拉斯耸耸肩, which is the official title of the translated Chinese novel. (Literally, something like “Atlas gave a shrug.”)

How was it? Ummm… absolutely terrible. Couldn’t finish it. It claims that the flavor is “lemon powder with sea salt,” but it came across more like “fake cheesecake with caramel shell.”

Ayn Rand would not approve. I highly suspect Ted wouldn’t either.

P.S. Yeah, unmistakeable “Junk Food Review” vibes here… I still need to fix up those old pages.

