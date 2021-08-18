Emergency Toilets (Guilin)

by John Pasden
in language
18 Aug 2021

Spotted this sign in Guilin:

Emergency-Toilets

This is not Chinglish. This is not bad translation. This has got to just be someone’s idea of a joke.

What the Chinese actually says is:

应急避难所 (yìngjí bìnànsuǒ) emergency shelter / place of refuge in an emergency

I feel a little bad for the foreigner sprinting for a toilet like the guy on the sign, and unable to find one in time…

(It is kind of funny, though!)

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

Comments

  1. Steve Says: August 19, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    It’s a stretch, but you don’t think it might still be an artefact of bad machine translation? I’m thinking somehow misparsing 避难 by itself and then 所 is taken as a shorthand for toilet…

    Reply

