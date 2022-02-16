Cyber Coffee and Alpacas in Shanghai

by John Pasden in personal

This past Saturday I was walking around in downtown Shanghai and passed this interesting-looking “Cyber Coffee” cafe:

Cyber Coffee (Shanghai)

For some reason that got me thinking about the night I went out with some friends and we randomly encountered a downtown bar with a real live alpaca inside. (Yes, it was one of those Shanghai nights…) We had a nice selfie moment.

But I couldn’t remember where that particular bar was, so I asked the friend. His response led me to use a photo’s EXIF location data for probably my most noteworthy application ever:

Now I just gotta find out what the alpaca’s schedule is.

