The Weirdest Pinyin Ever

by John Pasden in language

Check out the name of this clothing shop in Shanghai:

It just looks so wrong, but it’s actually correct, if you ignore the fact that the N (И) and D (ᗡ) are written backwards. It still kinda hurts my brain, though.

Also, the characters 單農 (DĀN NÓNG) are written in traditional characters. In simplified, they are 单农.

As for what “單農” as a name is supposed to actually mean, I have no idea. Any theories?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share