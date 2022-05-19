Chinese Capri-Sun is Down with Chinese Slang

by John Pasden in language

I was surprised to see this on the Capri-Sun I ordered for my kids:

No Chinese for the name “Capri-Sun,” but the Chinese reads:

为 你 打 call

wèi nǐ dǎ call

I’m always wary of investing too much time into new Chinese slang, because a lot of it falls out of usage very quickly. 打call, however, seems to be withstanding the test of time.

Just for fun I asked my 10-year-old daughter (who attends an all-Chinese school) if she knows what “打call” means. She didn’t. She guessed it meant “to make a phone call.” This is a common guess among Chinese people that don’t know the term, so don’t feel bad if that’s what you thought too. Plus there’s that “hang loose” hand symbol which seems to reinforce the incorrect “make a phone call” interpretation.

“为你打call” simply means “to support you,” or “supporting you” might sound better in this context. Even though some Chinese people don’t even know it (mostly kids and old people; my wife knew it) It’s a slang term I feel is worth knowing, since it’s been around over 5 years already and has not disappeared yet. Plus, as you can see, it’s still appearing in companies’ marketing efforts.

Oh, and for more info on this use of 为, as always, check the Chinese Grammar Wiki.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share