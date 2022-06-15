Lobby, I think

by John Pasden in language

I love this image:

I love it because it’s so simple, and yet to appreciate it you need an understanding of Chinese vocabulary which goes beyond simple memorization (you need to understand a bit about the morpheme 吧), and you also need to be familiar with multiple translation possibilities of the particle 吧. So all kinds of translations for 吧 like “let’s” or “right?” or “I guess” or even “I think” really do make sense.

And now the breakdown just in case this one is still a bit beyond your level:

大堂 (dàtáng) lobby (of a hotel)

吧 (bā) is sometimes an abbreviation of 酒吧 (jiǔbā), meaning “bar”

吧 (ba) is also a grammatical particle

So 大堂吧 (dàtáng bā) refers to a Lobby Bar/Lounge, in no uncertain way.

