by John Pasden in personal

Hello to my email subscribers (if you’re still there).

I’ve been hacked in a way that is only visible to my email subscribers. Spam messages are going out through WordPress.com email notifications.

I’m working on fixing it, but unfortunately this happened right when I went on vacation to Yangshuo with my family. Will try to solve it ASAP!

