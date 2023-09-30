HACKED

by John Pasden
in personal
30 Sep 2023

Hello to my email subscribers (if you’re still there).

I’ve been hacked in a way that is only visible to my email subscribers. Spam messages are going out through WordPress.com email notifications.

I’m working on fixing it, but unfortunately this happened right when I went on vacation to Yangshuo with my family. Will try to solve it ASAP!

Share

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

Comments

  1. Scott Houston Says: September 30, 2023 at 10:40 am

    So it wasn’t the real John Pasden sending those emails? I guess I will never know the answer to “Does Wendy have the same agreement with Reno”.

    In all seriousness, sorry you got hacked and hopefully it doesn’t prevent you from enjoying Yangshou.

    Cheers!
    Scott

    Reply
    • John Pasden Says: September 30, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Ha ha… thanks, Scott!

      This form of hack doesn’t seem as much of a pain as past ones to resolve, but it looks like I’ll need WordPress.com’s help to do it, and their support team is not especially communicative with non-paying users (like me), so we’ll see how this goes…

      Reply
  2. Diego Says: September 30, 2023 at 9:32 pm

    Hi, maybe It is a good option pass to wordpress . org, you know, domain and hosting

    Reply

Leave a Reply