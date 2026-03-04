Fancy Horsies

by John Pasden in personal

I feel remiss for not having made any Chinese New Year-related post yet. I reread my old post from 2022 and realized that those are the same feelings I still harbor, so no need to write about that. (One of the benefits of keeping a blog, I guess?)

However, walking around Shanghai, I did notice this CNY decoration and felt it was worth sharing:

This statue has been there on 延安西路 (W Yan’an Rd.) for years and years, but I’m pretty sure that it only gets decorated this way in the year of the horse. (Sorry, I don’t know if they did this 12 years ago… I’m not paying that much attention!)

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