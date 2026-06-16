3 Guesses at a Composite Character

by John Pasden in language

I recently snapped this photo of a “Chinese character.”

I thought it might be interesting to put AI (Claude) to the test to see if it could recognize it. Across three models, the results differed more than I expected.

Haiku 4.5 (the oldest model)

That’s 福 (fú) — “fortune” or “happiness.” Classic Spring Festival energy! The stylized calligraphy here is giving major auspicious vibes, which makes sense with those decorative dragons framing it on what looks like a couplet paper. This character is basically the go-to for Chinese New Year decorations — people hang it everywhere because it’s a homophone-play goldmine (倒福 tàofú, hanging it upside down, sounds like 福到 fúdào, “fortune arrives”). The character’s structure is delightfully logical: 示 (shì, “spirit/manifest”) + 福 as the phonetic component, though the phonetic element itself has layers of meaning (related to abundance). Classic logographic pragmatism.

Result: WRONG

Sonnet 4.6 (fairly new)

That’s a beautifully brushed 鼎 (dǐng)! It’s written in a bold cursive/running script (行书/草书) style on a classic red diamond-shaped 福 paper with gold dragon motifs — very festive, very auspicious. What does it mean? 鼎 (dǐng) refers to the ancient three-legged bronze ritual cauldron/vessel — one of the most iconic symbols of Chinese civilization and imperial legitimacy. Dynasties literally fought over possession of the 九鼎 (jiǔ dǐng), the “Nine Cauldrons” that symbolized the right to rule. By extension, 鼎 carries meanings of: Prestige / supreme importance — e.g., 鼎鼎大名 (dǐngdǐng dàmíng) “of great renown,” Stability / solidity — like those three sturdy legs, Flourishing — 鼎盛 (dǐngshèng) means “at its peak/height.” It’s a power character to hang on a wall — basically saying “we are that legit.” 💪

Result: still WRONG (and more verbose about it)

Opus 4.8 (newest available)

This is a clever composite character (合体字) — not a standard single character but a written-on-the-spot mashup of 馬到成功 (mǎ dào chéng gōng), the classic horse-themed good-luck phrase “instant success the moment the horse arrives.” You can see 馬 (mǎ) on top, with 成 (chéng) and 功 (gōng) elements squeezed in below — a single-glyph 春联 design popular for the Year of the Horse.

Result: CORRECT

What’s out there?

I was curious how much is out there (as training data) for this kind of composite character. Here’s what a Baidu image search turned up:

So, yeah… not too hard to find. But still something that would stump Claude’s models until this year.

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