Christmas Songs in Chinese

by John Pasden
in language
24 Dec 2006
Christmas songs in Chinese

OK, I’ll admit it. I like some Christmas songs. Not so much “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as some of the more traditional ones. So I get a kick out of hearing these songs sung in Chinese. Thinking that some of you may feel the same way (you all seemed to really enjoy the Hakka Jingle Bells song), I decided to put together an album of Chinese Christmas music.

This album contains secular kids’ classics like “Jingle Bells” as well as religious classics like “What Child is This.” Some songs sound like they are sung by a church choir, while others are more playful. Some of the songs’ sound quality is good, while others’ are abysmally low. The melodies are familiar, but the lyrics are all in Chinese. Oh, yes. You need this to make your Christmas complete.

The Sinosplice Chinese Christmas Song Album (~40 MB)

1. Jingle Bells
2. We Wish You a Merry Christmas
3. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
4. Silent Night
5. The First Noel
6. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
7. What Child Is This
8. Joy to the World
9. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
10. Jingle Bells
11. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
12. Silent Night
13. Joy to the World

[The sharper among you may have noticed that some of the songs towards the end repeat. That’s because there are multiple versions of some of the same songs.]

I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t find Chinese versions of “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” or “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” but I suppose these will do.

Merry Christmas.

Update: Song lyrics now available (simplified Chinese + pinyin, PDF format)

All songs gathered through Baidu MP3 search. ID3 tagging done with MP3tag. Audio normalizing and editing accomplished with Audacity.

Share

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

Comments

  1. matt Says: December 24, 2006 at 9:34 am

    Thanks for that! Another one I really like is ‘O holy night’

    Reply
  2. Kay Says: December 24, 2006 at 11:48 am

    Thanks for the upload =D

    Reply
  3. Mark Says: December 24, 2006 at 2:37 pm

    You seem to have the bandwidth that just keeps giving… and I love it! Audacity is a pretty sweet program, too. The noise removal function is way better than what I expected from a free (and patent-free) software package.

    Reply
  4. John Says: December 24, 2006 at 2:51 pm

    Matt,

    Yeah, that one would be good too. The thing is, I know there is a Chinese version. It’s just finding it.

    Reply
  5. John Says: December 24, 2006 at 2:52 pm

    Mark,

    I have a ton of bandwidth. (Thanks, DreamHost!)

    After the Bible stories this month and now this, I just checked my bandwidth allotment, and I have still only used up 1%!

    Reply
  6. Wilson Says: December 24, 2006 at 6:29 pm

    The songs will be playing in Rosewood House stores this Christmas Holiday.

    Reply
  7. Emeril Says: December 25, 2006 at 5:22 am

    Thanks
    I’ll arrive to late to join you both this evening. Have a Merry Christmas
    Greg

    Reply
  8. Ben Seeberger Says: December 25, 2006 at 8:05 am

    This is awesome. Thanks so much. Now I’ve got music for today…

    Reply
  9. Ben Seeberger Says: December 25, 2006 at 8:05 am

    Oh! And Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  10. Lorean Says: December 25, 2006 at 1:02 pm

    I was about to suggest making torrent files, but damn that’s some sweet hosting. Downloading them as I type. Merry X-mas!

    Reply
  11. heilong Says: December 25, 2006 at 11:32 pm

    Thanks for this, brought a tear to my eye. Merry Christmas John.

    Reply
  12. Julie R Says: December 26, 2006 at 1:38 pm

    Thank you so much for these! If you find any “Chinese Country” (as in similar to American Country music), I’d love to hear about it! 🙂

    Reply
  13. eway Says: December 26, 2006 at 9:35 pm

    Happy holidays, John!
    I left a msg to you on MSN some days ago…but seems it didn’t like me… 🙁
    Anyway, just wanna send a wish to you.

    Reply
  14. ichbinjenny Says: December 30, 2006 at 2:31 am

    wow! i’m listening right now, they’re great. :+) thanks!

    Reply
  15. Jeff Says: September 24, 2007 at 11:43 am

    Thanks for the posting! This is a life saver!

    Reply
  16. robert Says: November 10, 2007 at 1:36 am

    hey… great!!! any chance of getting the lyrics in pinyin and traditional so I can sing along? thanks!!!

    Reply
  17. Ilenia Says: November 20, 2007 at 8:19 pm

    Can anyone please help me find “White Christmas” in Chinese? Thank you!

    Reply
  18. Wilsun Says: November 20, 2007 at 8:52 pm

    Yo man, thanks 4 the upload song… U’r the great…

    Reply
  19. BLJ Says: November 26, 2007 at 5:46 am

    Thank you so much!

    Reply
  20. Hazardi Says: November 29, 2007 at 5:44 am

    Thanks!

    Reply
  21. anon Says: November 30, 2007 at 2:48 pm

    thanks for the songs! do you have the chinese lyrics for these songs?

    Reply
  22. chona Says: December 3, 2007 at 1:54 pm

    i remember my grade school days when i heard these songs. thanks…just like the others, i would like to request for the lyrics in pinyin and traditional.

    Reply
  23. Jet Says: December 6, 2007 at 11:47 am

    Thanks for the songs! can i also ask for the pinyin lyrics of jingle bells and santa clause is coming to town? we’ll use it in our presentation. Thanks again!

    Reply
  24. Rasta Says: December 7, 2007 at 9:32 pm

    OMG. ok. I love you.
    I really luuuuuv hearing these tunes in Chinese. Let’s find the pinyin version now.

    fyi–Texan moving to china to teach Hick talk to the locals.
    All Chinese will forget the words Hello…it will be HOWDIE YA’LL with as much hick as I can add…hehe

    Reply
  25. alex Says: December 12, 2007 at 6:01 pm

    great to finally find these songs.
    but could someone provide the text versions?
    pinyin or hanzi is not important. i can transform those myself

    would be really great!!

    Reply
  26. sulan Says: December 13, 2007 at 12:16 pm

    HI! We’re all so happy here with these Christmas songs! We’re gonna use these in our Christmas party! Thanks for your generosity!

    Reply
  27. nn Says: December 13, 2007 at 7:09 pm

    Thanks man, this is sooooo precious. it is just what my choir’s been looking for… Cheers! Chestnuts

    Reply
  28. Krista Says: December 17, 2007 at 6:55 am

    Thank you so much for these.
    With an adopted daughter from China, we LOVE playing these over and over again. She LOVES them, especially Jingle Bells.
    I would love the pinyin versions too.
    Thanks again and Merry Christmas

    Reply
  29. James Says: December 23, 2007 at 5:40 pm

    I know this is gonna sound redundant redundant, but 我也要！Hehe… if you have any pinyin or know how to get them for the Chinese Christmas songs, let me know. I am singing many of them in English, but I need the translations for my audience.

    Reply
  30. Weiping Chen Says: December 25, 2007 at 9:27 am

    I’m still downloading, exited to find it, thanks a lot.

    Reply
  31. Cheng Mi Says: November 2, 2008 at 4:15 am

    Thank you very much. i am a greek fun of china. it is so hard for me to find chinese christmas songs. thank u

    Reply
  32. veronia Says: November 17, 2008 at 7:44 am

    hi, there, will you please let me know all those X’mas lyrics in Chinese.

    Great music, but hard to get the words.

    lots of thanks

    Reply
  33. Dario Says: November 21, 2008 at 5:12 am

    I know you aren’t a great fan, but do you have a source for an MP3 of “Rudolph” in Mandarin? Thanks.

    Reply
  34. Franky Says: November 24, 2008 at 4:34 pm

    This music has the amazing emotional load, it is in her a lot of laughter and parties, Chinese texts for this they reflect the style of Chinese music ideally, although they are this carol. Thanks to great!

    Reply
  35. Jdlx Says: November 24, 2008 at 5:24 pm

    Wow, thank you! I really didn’t expect to find any xmas carols in Chinese. Now my kids will get to sing these in my school, where I work as a Chinese teacher. Thanks again, and merry anticipated xmas.

    Reply
  36. Lean Says: December 1, 2008 at 8:38 pm

    Hi, thank you for share these songs! It helps me. Thank you very much!

    Reply
  37. ILA Says: December 5, 2008 at 1:10 pm

    It’s nice to know how the familiar christmas songs suns in other language like chinese.. Thanks a lot… it’s great !

    Reply
  38. Gloria Says: December 5, 2008 at 11:45 pm

    John, thanks to the Chinese Christmas Songs.
    I was looking for the Chinese Lyrics with guitar chords, but could not find it.
    Do you have the lyrics and the guitar chords for Jingle Bells?

    Reply
  39. Julie Says: December 9, 2008 at 11:20 am

    John, this is great. Would you happen to have the Chinese lyrics for O Holy Night? Even the first verse would be great!

    Reply
  40. Handy Says: December 10, 2008 at 10:53 am

    thousand of thanks to you. i’ve been looking for this and almost deperate for finding. thanks to u….

    Reply
  41. Jeff Says: December 13, 2008 at 3:56 am

    Sorry, the formatting is not correct and I don’t know why. I’ll try and fix it for the next song. My friends and I are going to try and do it for all of the collection, but it won’t happen before Christmas this year,at least not all of them. I’ll do as much as I can. If nothing else It’s helping me learn this very strange language. I have to learn, because I want to retire in China. My dream will come true.

    Jeff

    Reply
  42. Holly Says: December 13, 2008 at 5:08 pm

    Wah… thanks a lot… but can u provide a lyric…

    Reply
  43. Jeff Says: December 13, 2008 at 5:26 pm

    THis is a second attempt, the first one got scrubbed. For thos that wanted it this version matches Jingle Bells #2 in the download.
    Merry Christmas

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men gǔ xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shang
    .
    chong guò dà fēng xuě
    wo men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    bēn chí guò tián yě
    huān xiào yòu gē chàng

    líng shēng xiǎng dīng dāng
    nǐ de jīng shén duō huān chàng
    jīn wǎn hua xuě zhēn kuài lè bǎ hua xuě gē ér chàng, hēi

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng

    zài yī liǎng tiān zhī qián
    dà xuě chū wài qù yóu dàng
    dǎ bàn měi lì xiǎo gū niáng
    tā zuò zài wǒ shēn páng

    nà mǎér shòu yòu lǎo
    tā de mìng yùn duō zāi nán
    bǎ xuě qiao zhuāng jìn nǐ páng biān hài de wǒ men zāo le yāng

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng

    nà lǐ bái xuě shǎn yín guāng
    chèn zhe nián qīng hǎo shí guāng
    dài zhe xīn ài de gū niáng
    bǎ hua xuě gē ér chàng

    tā yǒu yī pī lì sè mǎ
    tā yī rì xing qiān lǐ
    wǒ men bǎ tā tào zài xuě qiao shàngjiù fēi bēn xiàng qián fāng

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng

    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
    dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
    wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng

    dīng dīng dāng, hēi

    Reply
  44. Jeff Says: December 14, 2008 at 7:23 pm

    OK Here is silent night

    Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, wan an zhong, guang hua she,
    Zhaozhe sheng mu ye zhaozhe sheng ying,
    Duoshao cixiang duoshao tianzhen,
    Jing xiang tian ci anmian,
    Jing xiang tian ci anmian.

    Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, mu yang ren, zai kuang ye,
    Huran kanjian liao tianshang guang hua,
    Tingjian tianjun chang ha-li-lu-ya;
    Jiuzhu jinye jiangsheng!
    Jiuzhu jinye jiangsheng.

    Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, sheng zi ai, guang jiao jie,
    Jiu shu hongende liming lai dao,
    Sheng rong fachulai rong guang pu zhao:
    Yesu wo zhu jiang sheng,
    Yesu wo zhu jiang sheng. (Amen)

    Reply
  45. Jeff Says: December 14, 2008 at 7:29 pm

    Just remeber that Chinese pronounces some letters much differenty than we are used to. But It’s not hard to figure out, I’m 58 and doing pretty good, I have many friends in China and love them all. I will be going (first time) next summer to visit. My dream is to retire there. I cannot think of a better place. These people are the friendliest that I have ever encountered. Oh I can’t speak it yet, in the sense of formulating my own words, I still depend on translators. but I’m learning fast.

    Reply
  46. Jeff Says: December 14, 2008 at 7:31 pm

    OH I forgot, If you have questions, I have many answers. Go to my website you can find my e-mail and contact me.

    Reply
  47. agsilmid Says: December 21, 2008 at 5:30 pm

    thank you very much for this mandarin christmas song, i’ve been looking for a long time. And I hope someday i can smooth to speak chinese like u too. merry christmas

    Reply
  48. agsilmid Says: December 21, 2008 at 5:36 pm

    btw if anyone could share the christmas song pinyin lyrics that would be great and very helping.

    Reply
  49. Christian Borg Says: December 21, 2008 at 10:47 pm

    I and some other friends of mine are part of a religious society begun in Malta and we make sort of lectures to children and one of these was about christmas all over the world and thanks to you we also found music from the chinese children. 10x very much

    Reply
  50. Cathy Rachel Says: October 15, 2009 at 1:47 pm

    thanks dude! Iv’e been hearing this in chinatown and i think its awesome!

    Reply
  51. Zack Says: October 18, 2009 at 4:20 pm

    Thanks for the song. Anyone know where can i get these lyrics? =)

    Reply
  52. Shu Jian Says: October 28, 2009 at 8:19 pm

    Thx a lot for this valuable website^^… God bless you^^…

    Reply
  53. Manna Says: December 1, 2009 at 7:48 pm

    kiddies at school are gonna love this! Thanks and merry christmas.

    Reply
  54. Manuel Says: December 4, 2009 at 9:41 am

    Wow! 谢谢! The songs are gonna help us a lot in the study of Chinese language…. hehe!
    It’s so wonderful to hear christmas songs in chinese, here in Mexico it’s so difficult to get chinese material….

    Thank you!

    ¡Feliz navidad!

    Reply
  55. Erica Says: December 4, 2009 at 7:39 pm

    This is great thanks. My daughter was just learning “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” at school and couldn’t remember the end of the verse. It was going to be a long weekend without this. I’ll pass this on to her Mandrain teacher. Merry Christmas

    Reply
  56. Arie Says: December 6, 2009 at 7:37 pm

    Thank you..
    I love It.

    Reply
  57. Hyde Says: December 8, 2009 at 2:40 am

    Hi, Im looking for lyrics in chinese for “Joy to the World”. I just came across your site. Hope you can help. Thanks in advance.

    Reply
  58. shannon Says: December 9, 2009 at 12:18 am

    can somebody write down the Chinese lyrics of “we wish you merry Christmas”?

    Reply
  59. shannon Says: December 9, 2009 at 12:20 am

    Thanks for the songs, they are great

    Reply
  60. Michael Says: December 11, 2009 at 6:34 pm

    These Christmas carols also help me to learn Chinese. XIEXIE NI

    Reply
  61. Aldous Jason B. Bobadilla Says: December 14, 2009 at 10:11 pm

    xie xie..it really help the college students of CEU Manila, Philippines..! ^^

    Reply
  62. Mike Says: December 17, 2009 at 2:00 am

    I just found http://www.sinosplice.com – great stuff. We are worshiping with our Chinese congregation this Sunday, and I’m looking for a translation of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” in phonetic Mandarin (is that Pinyin?), so we can put it in the bulletin. Would you be able to direct me to such a translation? Much obliged!

    Reply
  63. Mike Says: December 18, 2009 at 4:47 am

    This is Mike again. Turns out, we need also a similar kind of translation for “Angels We Have Heard On High,” too. So that would be “Hark! The Herald” and “Angels We Have Heard.” Thank you so much, if you could help provide those. : )

    Merry Christmas!

    Reply
  64. zen Says: December 18, 2009 at 1:05 pm

    i’ve been looking for these songs every year. hahaha. at last i found them in your site. thanks very much. merry christmas!!!

    Reply
  65. Simon Says: December 19, 2009 at 2:27 pm

    I have downloaded the zip file but I cannot find the lyrics.. I really want it…

    Reply
  66. Classic Chinese Christmas Song Links | Sinosplice: Life Says: December 23, 2009 at 12:07 pm

    […] year around Christmastime, my “Christmas Songs in Chinese” blog post from 2006 gets a lot of action. I’ve been seeing a lot of requests there for […]

    Reply
  67. Liuzhou Laowai Says: December 23, 2009 at 11:17 pm

    Thanks again, John! I’d forgotten this stuff. Nice to meet it again

    Reply
  68. Benjamin Says: August 31, 2010 at 12:06 am

    Hi John, really thanks for this upload of songs as I was stressed out looking for Chinese Xmas song for this year. Must be God’s leading. Thanks and keep it up!!!

    Reply
  69. Hitsugi Says: September 25, 2010 at 7:29 am

    Hi!
    Thank you very much for all the songs… I really love this lenguage in fact I love chistmas time too xD
    So I really thank you…

    Reply
  70. Peter Says: November 19, 2010 at 4:25 am

    Hello,

    i search a long time chinese christmas music in style like the chinese new year music and in style like chinese traditional folk music 🙂

    thanks for your help

    xie xie nin

    Reply
  71. Jennie Says: December 5, 2010 at 12:35 pm

    Wow, this is so useful!
    However I think the one labelled “Santa Claus is coming to town” is actually Frosty the Snowman.

    Reply
  72. Chinese Christmas Videos, Chinese Christmas Songs | Sinosplice Says: December 14, 2010 at 8:56 am

    […] the end repeat. That's because there are multiple versions of some of the same songs. See also the original blog post from 2006, or download the songs individually, for a limited […]

    Reply
  73. Roger Says: December 14, 2010 at 9:00 am

    can someone give me sites where i can find the lyrics of each song?
    plz…

    Reply
  74. juan Says: November 22, 2011 at 5:49 pm

    if anyone can send me
    * silent night
    *we wish a merry christmas
    jingle bells
    santa is coming to town
    in chinese version

    i’ll appreciate it.2223853840@qq.com
    i’m in china thank you

    Reply
  75. Joululauluja kiinaksi | Kiinan kieli Meilahden ala- ja yläasteilla …………美湾小学部和美湾初中部汉语课程 Says: December 4, 2011 at 6:04 am

    […] 3. luokkien kiinanlukijat harjoittelevat kiinalaista Lunta tulvillaan-laulua joulujuhlaa varten: lataa joululauluja kiinaksi. Tykkää tästä:TykkääOle ensimmäinen, joka tykkää tästä . This entry was posted in […]

    Reply
  76. Chinese Lyrics (with Pinyin) for Christmas Songs | Sinosplice Says: December 8, 2011 at 2:13 pm

    […] Christmas Songs in Chinese have been popular every year around this time for a while now, and one of the most common comments […]

    Reply
  77. Eddy Says: December 14, 2011 at 8:36 am

    xie xie ni….

    Reply
  78. Jennyfotos Says: January 2, 2012 at 11:36 am

    Thrilled to bits to find this music. Just returned from visiting my lovely family in Shanghai. My sister-in-law is chinese, so wanted to find Christmas carols in mandarin for my video…….absolutely fantastic. Will be wonderful to put this into the video to recall a very happy Christmastime.
    Many many thanks

    Reply
  79. Sally Says: October 10, 2012 at 12:09 pm

    I’m looking for a singing group to sing christmas carols at an outside event during this Christmas 2012 in Beijing at an outdoor event. If anybody knows of a singinig group that can do christmas caroling, please contact me. 2516680503@qq.com

    Reply
  80. Cortnee Says: December 8, 2012 at 8:20 am

    Thank you so much for this ! I work at a Chinese restaurant, and I’ve been trying to find some good Christmas music for this month. This is perfect. 🙂

    Reply
  81. Kathy Muhlhan Says: December 12, 2012 at 9:53 am

    Thanks so much. I hope next year to post a recording of my primary school students singing some of these songs!

    Reply
  82. The multicultural Christmas playlist, mostly “Jingle Bells” « Arnold Zwicky's Blog Says: December 23, 2012 at 12:57 pm

    […] Bells from Chinese Christmas Songs (link): There are two. I used my favorite, which is the longer. This is one of Opal’s favorites. […]

    Reply
  83. Natalie Says: October 13, 2013 at 4:43 pm

    Thanks so much for posting these! Today I was at the only church in this huge city and sat in on Christmas choir practice but didn’t have the pinyin to read in the book. Hark the Herald Angels Sing!

    Reply
  84. tennniel Says: December 2, 2013 at 12:51 pm

    its very good

    Reply
  85. Carlos Says: February 12, 2014 at 11:19 pm

    Thanks, This is the very special Spirit of Christmas, I wish more people of the world in several language version forumers us

    Reply
  86. Colleen Says: December 19, 2014 at 2:28 am

    Thank you SO much for posting this John! My mom and I are studying Chinese together and this will be the perfect thing to study over the holidays:)

    Reply
  87. Merry Christmas from Tampa | Sinosplice Says: December 26, 2015 at 4:36 am

    […] a quick note from my family vacation in Florida… Merry Christmas! (Christmas songs in Chinese here, for anyone still […]

    Reply
  88. Auteursrecht en muziek in China: Jingle all the way Says: December 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    […] Voor de gemiddelde Chinees is Kerst ongeveer hetzelfde als wat Chūnjié (Chinees Nieuwjaar) is voor de lǎowài. De stemming in supermarkten en warenhuizen wordt ook opgevrolijkt met kerstdeuntjes. Dit betreft niet alleen Engelstalige, maar ook de Chinese liedjes. Bye bye Jingle Bells, hello Ding Ding Dang! Zie deze voorbeelden. […]

    Reply
  89. Chinese Christmas 🎄Carols & Lyrics / 中文聖誕歌和歌詞 - Spot of Sunshine Says: December 16, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    […] Sinosplice Free Christmas Album […]

    Reply
  90. Lydia Cheah Says: November 29, 2020 at 5:45 am

    Lydia here. Am involved in both English and Chinese speaking elderlies. Looking for Christmas Carols lyrics in both English and Chinese printable for this Christmas lockdown becos of Covid 19.

    Reply

Leave a Reply