Christmas Songs in Chinese
OK, I’ll admit it. I like some Christmas songs. Not so much “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as some of the more traditional ones. So I get a kick out of hearing these songs sung in Chinese. Thinking that some of you may feel the same way (you all seemed to really enjoy the Hakka Jingle Bells song), I decided to put together an album of Chinese Christmas music.
This album contains secular kids’ classics like “Jingle Bells” as well as religious classics like “What Child is This.” Some songs sound like they are sung by a church choir, while others are more playful. Some of the songs’ sound quality is good, while others’ are abysmally low. The melodies are familiar, but the lyrics are all in Chinese. Oh, yes. You need this to make your Christmas complete.
The Sinosplice Chinese Christmas Song Album (~40 MB)
1. Jingle Bells
2. We Wish You a Merry Christmas
3. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
4. Silent Night
5. The First Noel
6. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
7. What Child Is This
8. Joy to the World
9. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
10. Jingle Bells
11. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
12. Silent Night
13. Joy to the World
I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t find Chinese versions of “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” or “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” but I suppose these will do.
Merry Christmas.
Update: Song lyrics now available (simplified Chinese + pinyin, PDF format)
All songs gathered through Baidu MP3 search. ID3 tagging done with MP3tag. Audio normalizing and editing accomplished with Audacity.
Thanks for that! Another one I really like is ‘O holy night’
Thanks for the upload =D
You seem to have the bandwidth that just keeps giving… and I love it! Audacity is a pretty sweet program, too. The noise removal function is way better than what I expected from a free (and patent-free) software package.
Matt,
Yeah, that one would be good too. The thing is, I know there is a Chinese version. It’s just finding it.
Mark,
I have a ton of bandwidth. (Thanks, DreamHost!)
After the Bible stories this month and now this, I just checked my bandwidth allotment, and I have still only used up 1%!
The songs will be playing in Rosewood House stores this Christmas Holiday.
Thanks
I’ll arrive to late to join you both this evening. Have a Merry Christmas
Greg
This is awesome. Thanks so much. Now I’ve got music for today…
Oh! And Merry Christmas!
I was about to suggest making torrent files, but damn that’s some sweet hosting. Downloading them as I type. Merry X-mas!
Thanks for this, brought a tear to my eye. Merry Christmas John.
Thank you so much for these! If you find any “Chinese Country” (as in similar to American Country music), I’d love to hear about it! 🙂
Happy holidays, John!
I left a msg to you on MSN some days ago…but seems it didn’t like me… 🙁
Anyway, just wanna send a wish to you.
wow! i’m listening right now, they’re great. :+) thanks!
Thanks for the posting! This is a life saver!
hey… great!!! any chance of getting the lyrics in pinyin and traditional so I can sing along? thanks!!!
Can anyone please help me find “White Christmas” in Chinese? Thank you!
Yo man, thanks 4 the upload song… U’r the great…
Thank you so much!
Thanks!
thanks for the songs! do you have the chinese lyrics for these songs?
i remember my grade school days when i heard these songs. thanks…just like the others, i would like to request for the lyrics in pinyin and traditional.
Thanks for the songs! can i also ask for the pinyin lyrics of jingle bells and santa clause is coming to town? we’ll use it in our presentation. Thanks again!
OMG. ok. I love you.
I really luuuuuv hearing these tunes in Chinese. Let’s find the pinyin version now.
fyi–Texan moving to china to teach Hick talk to the locals.
All Chinese will forget the words Hello…it will be HOWDIE YA’LL with as much hick as I can add…hehe
great to finally find these songs.
but could someone provide the text versions?
pinyin or hanzi is not important. i can transform those myself
would be really great!!
HI! We’re all so happy here with these Christmas songs! We’re gonna use these in our Christmas party! Thanks for your generosity!
Thanks man, this is sooooo precious. it is just what my choir’s been looking for… Cheers! Chestnuts
Thank you so much for these.
With an adopted daughter from China, we LOVE playing these over and over again. She LOVES them, especially Jingle Bells.
I would love the pinyin versions too.
Thanks again and Merry Christmas
I know this is gonna sound redundant redundant, but 我也要！Hehe… if you have any pinyin or know how to get them for the Chinese Christmas songs, let me know. I am singing many of them in English, but I need the translations for my audience.
I’m still downloading, exited to find it, thanks a lot.
Thank you very much. i am a greek fun of china. it is so hard for me to find chinese christmas songs. thank u
hi, there, will you please let me know all those X’mas lyrics in Chinese.
Great music, but hard to get the words.
lots of thanks
I know you aren’t a great fan, but do you have a source for an MP3 of “Rudolph” in Mandarin? Thanks.
This music has the amazing emotional load, it is in her a lot of laughter and parties, Chinese texts for this they reflect the style of Chinese music ideally, although they are this carol. Thanks to great!
Wow, thank you! I really didn’t expect to find any xmas carols in Chinese. Now my kids will get to sing these in my school, where I work as a Chinese teacher. Thanks again, and merry anticipated xmas.
Hi, thank you for share these songs! It helps me. Thank you very much!
It’s nice to know how the familiar christmas songs suns in other language like chinese.. Thanks a lot… it’s great !
John, thanks to the Chinese Christmas Songs.
I was looking for the Chinese Lyrics with guitar chords, but could not find it.
Do you have the lyrics and the guitar chords for Jingle Bells?
John, this is great. Would you happen to have the Chinese lyrics for O Holy Night? Even the first verse would be great!
thousand of thanks to you. i’ve been looking for this and almost deperate for finding. thanks to u….
Sorry, the formatting is not correct and I don’t know why. I’ll try and fix it for the next song. My friends and I are going to try and do it for all of the collection, but it won’t happen before Christmas this year,at least not all of them. I’ll do as much as I can. If nothing else It’s helping me learn this very strange language. I have to learn, because I want to retire in China. My dream will come true.
Jeff
Wah… thanks a lot… but can u provide a lyric…
THis is a second attempt, the first one got scrubbed. For thos that wanted it this version matches Jingle Bells #2 in the download.
Merry Christmas
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men gǔ xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shang
.
chong guò dà fēng xuě
wo men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
bēn chí guò tián yě
huān xiào yòu gē chàng
líng shēng xiǎng dīng dāng
nǐ de jīng shén duō huān chàng
jīn wǎn hua xuě zhēn kuài lè bǎ hua xuě gē ér chàng, hēi
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
zài yī liǎng tiān zhī qián
dà xuě chū wài qù yóu dàng
dǎ bàn měi lì xiǎo gū niáng
tā zuò zài wǒ shēn páng
nà mǎér shòu yòu lǎo
tā de mìng yùn duō zāi nán
bǎ xuě qiao zhuāng jìn nǐ páng biān hài de wǒ men zāo le yāng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
nà lǐ bái xuě shǎn yín guāng
chèn zhe nián qīng hǎo shí guāng
dài zhe xīn ài de gū niáng
bǎ hua xuě gē ér chàng
tā yǒu yī pī lì sè mǎ
tā yī rì xing qiān lǐ
wǒ men bǎ tā tào zài xuě qiao shàngjiù fēi bēn xiàng qián fāng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng dīng dīng dāng líng ér xiǎng dīng dāng
wǒ men hua xuě duō kuài lè wǒ men zuò zài xuě qiao shàng
dīng dīng dāng, hēi
OK Here is silent night
Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, wan an zhong, guang hua she,
Zhaozhe sheng mu ye zhaozhe sheng ying,
Duoshao cixiang duoshao tianzhen,
Jing xiang tian ci anmian,
Jing xiang tian ci anmian.
Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, mu yang ren, zai kuang ye,
Huran kanjian liao tianshang guang hua,
Tingjian tianjun chang ha-li-lu-ya;
Jiuzhu jinye jiangsheng!
Jiuzhu jinye jiangsheng.
Ping’an ye, sheng shan ye, sheng zi ai, guang jiao jie,
Jiu shu hongende liming lai dao,
Sheng rong fachulai rong guang pu zhao:
Yesu wo zhu jiang sheng,
Yesu wo zhu jiang sheng. (Amen)
Just remeber that Chinese pronounces some letters much differenty than we are used to. But It’s not hard to figure out, I’m 58 and doing pretty good, I have many friends in China and love them all. I will be going (first time) next summer to visit. My dream is to retire there. I cannot think of a better place. These people are the friendliest that I have ever encountered. Oh I can’t speak it yet, in the sense of formulating my own words, I still depend on translators. but I’m learning fast.
OH I forgot, If you have questions, I have many answers. Go to my website you can find my e-mail and contact me.
thank you very much for this mandarin christmas song, i’ve been looking for a long time. And I hope someday i can smooth to speak chinese like u too. merry christmas
btw if anyone could share the christmas song pinyin lyrics that would be great and very helping.
I and some other friends of mine are part of a religious society begun in Malta and we make sort of lectures to children and one of these was about christmas all over the world and thanks to you we also found music from the chinese children. 10x very much
thanks dude! Iv’e been hearing this in chinatown and i think its awesome!
Thanks for the song. Anyone know where can i get these lyrics? =)
Thx a lot for this valuable website^^… God bless you^^…
kiddies at school are gonna love this! Thanks and merry christmas.
Wow! 谢谢! The songs are gonna help us a lot in the study of Chinese language…. hehe!
It’s so wonderful to hear christmas songs in chinese, here in Mexico it’s so difficult to get chinese material….
Thank you!
¡Feliz navidad!
This is great thanks. My daughter was just learning “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” at school and couldn’t remember the end of the verse. It was going to be a long weekend without this. I’ll pass this on to her Mandrain teacher. Merry Christmas
Thank you..
I love It.
Hi, Im looking for lyrics in chinese for “Joy to the World”. I just came across your site. Hope you can help. Thanks in advance.
can somebody write down the Chinese lyrics of “we wish you merry Christmas”?
Thanks for the songs, they are great
These Christmas carols also help me to learn Chinese. XIEXIE NI
xie xie..it really help the college students of CEU Manila, Philippines..! ^^
I just found http://www.sinosplice.com – great stuff. We are worshiping with our Chinese congregation this Sunday, and I’m looking for a translation of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” in phonetic Mandarin (is that Pinyin?), so we can put it in the bulletin. Would you be able to direct me to such a translation? Much obliged!
This is Mike again. Turns out, we need also a similar kind of translation for “Angels We Have Heard On High,” too. So that would be “Hark! The Herald” and “Angels We Have Heard.” Thank you so much, if you could help provide those. : )
Merry Christmas!
i’ve been looking for these songs every year. hahaha. at last i found them in your site. thanks very much. merry christmas!!!
I have downloaded the zip file but I cannot find the lyrics.. I really want it…
Thanks again, John! I’d forgotten this stuff. Nice to meet it again
Hi John, really thanks for this upload of songs as I was stressed out looking for Chinese Xmas song for this year. Must be God’s leading. Thanks and keep it up!!!
Hi!
Thank you very much for all the songs… I really love this lenguage in fact I love chistmas time too xD
So I really thank you…
Hello,
i search a long time chinese christmas music in style like the chinese new year music and in style like chinese traditional folk music 🙂
thanks for your help
xie xie nin
Wow, this is so useful!
However I think the one labelled “Santa Claus is coming to town” is actually Frosty the Snowman.
can someone give me sites where i can find the lyrics of each song?
plz…
if anyone can send me
* silent night
*we wish a merry christmas
jingle bells
santa is coming to town
in chinese version
i’ll appreciate it.2223853840@qq.com
i’m in china thank you
xie xie ni….
Thrilled to bits to find this music. Just returned from visiting my lovely family in Shanghai. My sister-in-law is chinese, so wanted to find Christmas carols in mandarin for my video…….absolutely fantastic. Will be wonderful to put this into the video to recall a very happy Christmastime.
Many many thanks
I’m looking for a singing group to sing christmas carols at an outside event during this Christmas 2012 in Beijing at an outdoor event. If anybody knows of a singinig group that can do christmas caroling, please contact me. 2516680503@qq.com
Thank you so much for this ! I work at a Chinese restaurant, and I’ve been trying to find some good Christmas music for this month. This is perfect. 🙂
Thanks so much. I hope next year to post a recording of my primary school students singing some of these songs!
Thanks so much for posting these! Today I was at the only church in this huge city and sat in on Christmas choir practice but didn’t have the pinyin to read in the book. Hark the Herald Angels Sing!
its very good
Thanks, This is the very special Spirit of Christmas, I wish more people of the world in several language version forumers us
Thank you SO much for posting this John! My mom and I are studying Chinese together and this will be the perfect thing to study over the holidays:)
Lydia here. Am involved in both English and Chinese speaking elderlies. Looking for Christmas Carols lyrics in both English and Chinese printable for this Christmas lockdown becos of Covid 19.