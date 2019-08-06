Learning Chinese Memes from Mandarin Companion

by John Pasden
in language
06 Aug 2019

I appreciate a good meme, and recently my partner Jared at Mandarin Companion has been on a meme roll. He started by collecting some good ones, then he moved on to posting his own on the Mandarin Companion Instagram account.

Here are a few I especially like:

Learn Chinese Meme
Learn Chinese Meme
Learn Chinese Meme
Learn Chinese Meme
Learn Chinese Meme

There are more on the Mandarin Companion Instagram account.

Also, we’ve got a new book out at the “Breakthrough Level” (150 characters):

My Teacher is a Martian

It’s always fun writing sci-fi. The original concept was by Jared, and we fleshed the plot out together. I oversaw our Chinese writers, and I did all the illustration design. Fun stuff!

