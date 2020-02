Chinese Nicknames for the Novel Coronavirus

by John Pasden in language

After sharing the vocabulary about the coronavirus, I got a good question on LinkedIn about a shorter Chinese name for the virus. There are two 4-character names commonly used in Chinese:

新冠肺炎 (xīn guān fèiyán) lit. “New corona pneumonia”

武汉肺炎 (Wǔhàn fèiyán) lit. “Wuhan pneumonia”

I’m thinking about writing about the name a bit more, since there are so many variations. (Not the most exciting topic, I know, but it’s just so omnipresent these days…)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share