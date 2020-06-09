The Price of Eggs in China

by John Pasden in language

That price is for one 斤 (jīn), which is 500 grams (maybe 3-4 eggs?).

So that’s 5.8 RMB per kg, or 12.8 RMB per pound.

12.8 RMB, at the current exchange rate, is US$1.81 (per pound).

You can typically buy eggs in Shanghai for roughly 1 RMB (US$0.14) per egg.

The real reason I took this photo, though, is as a reminder to learners that your written Chinese characters don’t have to be amazing works of beauty to get the job done.

Since I hardly write by hand these days, my own Chinese handwriting is pretty ugly too, but I don’t sweat it.

