Ad or Vocab List?
I was kind of amused by how much this ad comes across as a vocab list:
Here is that vocab list:
- 坐公交 (zuò gōngjiāo) to take public transportation
Note: this usually means a public bus
- 乘地铁 (chéng dìtiě) to ride the subway
Note: the verb 坐 is also fine
- 骑单车 (qí dānchē) to ride a (single-gear) bicycle
Note: nowadays this word often refers to a bike-sharing service
- 买火车票 (mǎi huǒchēpiào) to buy train tickets
- 打车 (dǎchē) to call a car (taxi or ride-sharing service)
Note: because of the rise of ride-sharing services in general (and Didi in particular), the word 打的 is far less common these days, most people using 打车 or 叫车
The point of this ad is that no matter what form of transportation you choose, all can be accomplished within AliPay (支付宝).