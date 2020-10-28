Ad or Vocab List?

I was kind of amused by how much this ad comes across as a vocab list:

Here is that vocab list:

坐公交 (zuò gōngjiāo) to take public transportation

Note: this usually means a public bus

乘地铁 (chéng dìtiě) to ride the subway

Note: the verb 坐 is also fine

Note: the verb 坐 is also fine

骑单车 (qí dānchē) to ride a (single-gear) bicycle

Note: nowadays this word often refers to a bike-sharing service

Note: nowadays this word often refers to a bike-sharing service

买火车票 (mǎi huǒchēpiào) to buy train tickets

打车 (dǎchē) to call a car (taxi or ride-sharing service)

Note: because of the rise of ride-sharing services in general (and Didi in particular), the word 打的 is far less common these days, most people using 打车 or 叫车

The point of this ad is that no matter what form of transportation you choose, all can be accomplished within AliPay (支付宝).

