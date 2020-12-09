The Planet Doesn’t Have Time

by John Pasden in personal

I always keep an eye open for interesting English on t-shirts and other types of clothing. Waiting in line at the office elevator this morning, I noticed this message on a guy’s jacket:

It reads:

THE PLANET DOESN’T HAVE

TIME FOR THIS

This message felt so appropriate, during the time of COVID, during a time of ongoing environmental crisis, during a time I am unusually busy at work, waiting in line for an elevator. And it’s Christmastime, too.

Notice that everyone is wearing masks. We had a mini scare two weeks ago at the Pudong International Airport which resulted in more mask wearing again, plus now that it’s winter, people really don’t mind the masks (it helps keep your face warm).

Otherwise, life in Shanghai is pretty normal.

