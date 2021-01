Flying Fonts in Chinese

by John Pasden in language

I like this text art:

The text reads 迅合行. The shop sells little models and action figures for anime characters. The Chinese name for this kind of product is 手办.

Also, I should note that when I showed the name 迅合行 to Chinese native speakers, they were unsure if the character 行 in this context should be read “xíng” or “háng”. I always find that kind of thing gratifying!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share