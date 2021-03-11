Baby Vision: not what you think

by John Pasden in language

It’s just a result of this particular point in American pop culture history, but when I see this “Baby Vision” ad in Shanghai:

…I immediately think of this “Baby Vision” instead:

(Yes, that second photo is from WandaVision. The first one is an ad for an optometrist’s services in Shanghai.)

Going more for meaning over sound, Marvel Vision’s name in Chinese is 幻视 (Huànshì). So, following the model of Baby Yoda (尤达宝宝), I guess it would be fair to call Marvel’s Baby Vision 幻视宝宝 in Chinese.

