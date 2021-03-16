Upper Intermediate Print Grammar Book: DONE

by John Pasden in language

Well it took forever, but our B2 “Upper Intermediate” Chinese Grammar Wiki Book is finally available in print form.

This one turned out to be way more trouble than the last one, but I’ll resist the urge to turn this post into a rant. There are a few special grammar point details on the AllSet Learning blog post, but I also thought I’d share the book’s dedication text, since our proofreader enjoyed it and found it noteworthy:

For all of the upper intermediate

and advanced learners, who rightly

feel that no new materials are ever

created just for you. We’ve got you.

A hint of things to come?? Maybe, friends. Maybe.

Carry on, upper intermediate learners!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share