Upper Intermediate Print Grammar Book: DONE

by John Pasden
in language
16 Mar 2021

Well it took forever, but our B2 “Upper Intermediate” Chinese Grammar Wiki Book is finally available in print form.

This one turned out to be way more trouble than the last one, but I’ll resist the urge to turn this post into a rant. There are a few special grammar point details on the AllSet Learning blog post, but I also thought I’d share the book’s dedication text, since our proofreader enjoyed it and found it noteworthy:

For all of the upper intermediate
and advanced learners, who rightly
feel that no new materials are ever
created just for you. We’ve got you.

A hint of things to come?? Maybe, friends. Maybe.

Carry on, upper intermediate learners!

Share

John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

Comments

  1. LT Says: March 16, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    Can I buy it in ebook or Kindle format?

    Reply

Leave a Reply