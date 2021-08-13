The Storefront Brainstorming Gimmick

by John Pasden in language

I snapped this photo in Shanghai under a light rail line:

So it’s an empty storefront with the following text plastered across it:

失业了！ [Lost my job!] 租了个店！ [Rented a storefront!] 不知道做什么！ [Don’t know what to do!] 你们想吃啥！ [What do you guys want to eat?] 留言告诉我！ [Leave me a comment and tell me!] 一经采纳，红包奖励！ [If your idea is used, cash reward!] 快扫码上车，挺急的！ [Get on board quick, it’s urgent!] 给我扫！ [Scan me!] 迷茫 [Perplexed]

It’s fairly obvious that it’s not a random person’s idea; it’s a company’s promotional gimmick.

I didn’t scan the QR code, but it’s fun to see stuff like this.

