The Storefront Brainstorming Gimmick

by John Pasden
in language
13 Aug 2021

I snapped this photo in Shanghai under a light rail line:

Help-with-shop

So it’s an empty storefront with the following text plastered across it:

失业了！ [Lost my job!]

租了个店！ [Rented a storefront!]

不知道做什么！ [Don’t know what to do!]

你们想吃啥！ [What do you guys want to eat?]

留言告诉我！ [Leave me a comment and tell me!]

一经采纳，红包奖励！ [If your idea is used, cash reward!]

快扫码上车，挺急的！ [Get on board quick, it’s urgent!]

给我扫！ [Scan me!]

迷茫 [Perplexed]

It’s fairly obvious that it’s not a random person’s idea; it’s a company’s promotional gimmick.

I didn’t scan the QR code, but it’s fun to see stuff like this.

