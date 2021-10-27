Boozy Latte Brings the Bad Pun

by John Pasden in language

Saw this ad in my neighborhood here in Shanghai:

I’m of the opinion that this quite a bad pun. My Chinese friends and co-workers agreed. The text that the ad copy sounds kinda like is;

我就爱这样

In other words, “i just love this.” The ad also “subtly” communicates with the “酒” that there’s alcohol in there, while broadcasting that they’re going after the “young” demographic as well.

The thing is, this latte drink contains no alcohol… it’s just 酒香 (alcohol-scented). Maybe that’s kinda like the fake rum in rum raisin ice cream? I dunno.

I’m not buying any of this on any level! (Oh, and this is the same robot coffee that I’ve blogged about before.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share