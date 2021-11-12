Easy-to-Read Signs around Shanghai

by John Pasden
in language
12 Nov 2021

I was recently walking around Shanghai near the Bund (west side of the river), and realized that a lot of the sign names there are super beginner-friendly. This is actually kind of rare, so it’s worth pointing out.

Here’s one for you, beginners!

Easy Signs New the Bund
山东中路
Easy Signs New the Bundpic_hd
汉口路
Easy Signs New the Bund
九江路
Easy Signs New the Bund
南京东路站

A few notes:

  • Having the cardinal directions (东、南、西、北) on the street signs is actually super useful. I use this constantly while walking around, and it’s actually pretty hard to get lost (even what your phone is dead!).
  • I didn’t realize this when I first came to China, but a ton of street names in many cities are just names of other cities in China. So you might assume for a long time that a street name like 九江路 is some kind of poetic “nine rivers street” made up for Shanghai, but no. You’d be wrong. Jiujiang is a city name.
John Pasden

John is a Shanghai-based linguist and entrepreneur, founder of AllSet Learning.

