A Shiny Pun

by John Pasden in language

A pun in a jewelry ad:

Here’s the text:

就“耀”此刻

It’s a very simple pun, although the words and characters involved are somewhat advanced.

“耀,” as in 闪耀, meaning “to glitter” (or even 炫耀, meaning “to flaunt”), is a substitute for 要, meaning “want.” 此刻 is a formal way of saying “this moment.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share