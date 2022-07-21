Does This Font Make the Character Unreadable?

by John Pasden in language

I’ve been seeing this app icon in ads around Shanghai recently:

Can you read it? Specifically, I want to focus on the character on the left.

Whether you can read it is all about how you parse the different parts of the character. Clearly this structure is of the overall form ⿰, with the right half further breaking down into ⿱. Pretty standard.

Top right looks like 日, so that seems fine. But what about the left side and bottom right?

Left side looks most like 讠 (言字旁) to me. Maybe 氵 (三点水), since those bottom two strokes are sometimes run together. What it does not look like to me is 彳 (双人旁). But that’s what it is.

Bottom right looks like a deformed 于, and even reminds me of 毛 (but it’s clearly not that). However, it’s actually 寸 (with a stroke above it), and the 日 above is actually part of 旦. That’s quite a bit of stylization.

So the character on the left is 得 (dé). The app name is 得物 (Déwù).

I asked some native speakers what they thought about it, and their reactions ranged from “it is hard to read” to “it’s just a little artsy.”

This is the most egregious of “stylization making a character hard to read” that I’ve run into in a while. For me it was difficult to read, but guessable. But evidently non-native speakers are cool with it.

