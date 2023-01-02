Post-COVID 2023

by John Pasden in personal

I stopped writing in late 2022 because I didn’t want to turn this blog into a big whine-fest about COVID, and as a result, in a time when COVID in China was impacting every single aspect of my life, I found myself with nothing to write about.

I’d get an idea to write about “little signs of hope” and all the ways that people in Shanghai were subverting rules and letting normalcy seep into our lives here, but then there would be some COVID resurgence and everything would go the other way, and the whole “I don’t see how we are ever going to break out of this endless cycle” mentality of despair would set in again.

Well, in mid-December soon after China reversed its “COVID zero” policy, my whole family got COVID. It was rough (way worse than “a cold”), but we got through it. The same is true for most people I know in Beijing and Shanghai. We’re finally moving on past COVID in China.

That means I can travel again in 2023. It means I can write about other things in 2023. It means my businesses can start to recover in 2023.

I have high hopes for 2023.

Anyway, Happy New Year, everyone!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share