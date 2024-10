This BBQ is FIRE

by John Pasden in language

The fire component 火 has been enhanced on this sign, quite appropriately, since the word is 烧烤 (shāokǎo), or “barbecue.”

Taken on a mountain road near Tonglu, Zhejiang Province (浙江省桐庐县).

(PSSST…. If you’re looking to finally learn to read Chinese characters, by sure to check out my new book!)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Share