Not the Usual Haircut

by John Pasden
in personal
20 Feb 2020

All kinds of stores and shops in Shanghai have been closed for weeks. This past Tuesday, I went for a walk and noticed that a few barber shops were open. Yesterday I decided to finally get my first haircut of 2020.

It was a somewhat unusual haircut.

Unusual Haircut

They took my temperature first. Everyone in the place wore a face mask (which has to be partially removed during the haircut to cut around the ears), and there was lots of disinfecting between haircuts.

Hopefully we’ll put this coronavirus affair behind us soon. March 2020 is looking much better than February!

Comments

  1. Micah S Says: February 20, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Went to a Chinese restaurant in Rowland Heights, California for dinner last Thursday and also had our temperature taken before we were allowed in… https://www.yelp.com/biz/malubianbianhotpot-马路边边直营店-rowland-heights

